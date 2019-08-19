Tender unreserved apology to Ekweremadu now – Group tells IPOB

A pan-African students’ movement, the Progressive Students Movement (PSM), on Sunday, condemned the attack on Sen. Ike Ekweremadu by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Germany.

PSM also called on the members of IPOB to tender an unreserved apology for the global embarrassment the incident caused Ekweremadu and the entire country.

The President of PSM in Nigeria, Mr Bestman Okereafor, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu.

Okereafor said: “Information at our disposal reveals that distinguished Sen. Ekweremadu had honoured the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in Nuremberg on Saturday only to get attacked by some unpatriotic Nigerians residing in Germany.

“PSM considers the attack on Sen. Ekweremadu in Germany as a global embarrassment to our beloved country.

“It is however on record and worthy of note that Sen. Ekweremadu remains a leading figure among a few other Igbo senators who have consistently spoken against the unfortunate killings and kidnappings in Nigeria as a whole.”

Okereafor, however, said that PSM was using this medium to send a strong note of warning to Ndigbo in Diaspora to shun acts capable of diminishing the hard built and industrious reputation of Ndigbo all over the World.

“We call on all Ndigbo both at home and in the Diaspora to remain peaceful, hardworking, united and loving as this remains the core values of the Ndigbo, in our quest for a united and peaceful Nigeria,’’ he added.

Ekweremadu was physically attacked by the IPOB members who accused him of not partnering them.

They also accused the senator of alleged conspiracy in the events that led to the proscription of the group by the Federal Government in September 2017 through the Federal High Court, Abuja. (NAN)

