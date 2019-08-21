Telling stories on women, family issues very dear to me — Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli

by Rotimi Agbana & Tolulope Abereoje

Following the success story of her 2018 smash movie, “Moms at War”, Omoni Oboli’s Dioni Visions, in partnership with Inkblot Productions are back with ‘Love is War’, a movie which focuses on love, women and family issues.



Starring Omoni Oboli and RMD in the lead role, the interesting flick revolves around the lives of a married couple who run against each other for Governor in the same state.

Directed by Omoni Oboli, the movie which is set for premiere in cinemas across the country on September 27 also stars, Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Uzo Osimkpa, Yomi Black, Damilare Kuku and William Benson.

Speaking about the movie and her passion for scripting movies on women and family issues, Oboli said; “Working with Inkblot is always a pleasure. They understand my desire to tell stories about women and family issues. I was excited to collaborate with them again on ‘Love is War’. The issues at play in this movie are very dear to my heart and I can’t wait for the audience to experience my vision.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, Zulumoke Oyibo, Founder and COO at Inkblot said; “We had a pretty clear direction of where we wanted to head with the second collaboration with Dioni Visions. Omoni Oboli is very dedicated and resourceful, so our work with her team was seamless. They are one of our super collaborators.”

