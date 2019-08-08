Tekno

By Anthony Ogbonna

Watch the video below:

Popular Nigerian musician, Augustine Kelechi, also known as Tekno, has released a music video titled ”Agege” and featuring Zlatan. The video shows a display of a lorry of half-naked girls dancing while along a Lagos road.

Recall that Tekno was quizzed by the police for throwing cash at scantily clad women dancing in a glass-sided van in Lagos.

The video of a lorry of half-naked girls dancing while along a Lagos road had set the social media abuzz days ago after it hit the net.

It turns out the video happens to be one of the clips in Tekno’s new song, “Agege.”

“Agege” depicts a typical Lagos life buzzing with amorous elegance.

Ever since the clip hit the net, fans have kept fingers clicking to behold the music video.

And now, here it lands.

The video, shot in Lagos and under a Lagos bridge, shows Alhaji Tekno and Zlatan doing what they know best.

The music tells a story of enjoyment and vanity.

Watch video below:

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard