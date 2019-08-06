Teenager docked for allegedly raping 3- year-old girl

A 16-year-old boy, Christopher Samuel, on Tuesday, appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl.

Samuel, whose address is not provided, faces a two-count charge of rape and sexual assault, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 24, at about 3:30pm at Bayo Str., Aradagun, Badagry, Lagos.

Nkem said that the defendant penetrated the girl’s private part with his penis without her consent.

“The defendant forcefully had sexual intercourse with the girl without her consent.

“He also unlawfully removed her pant and used his finger to penetrate her private part which caused injury in her vagina,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ikem said that the offences contravened Sections 168, 258 and 170 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Patrick Adekomiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 28, for hearing. (NAN)

Vanguard