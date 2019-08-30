TCN, ministry of power partner to boost power supply

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it is working with the Ministry of Power to boost power supply in the country.

The Managing Director of TCN, Mr Usman Mohammed, said this during the inspection visit to the Kashimbilla Hydro – Power Plant in Taraba by the Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, on Friday.

The minister was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of State for Power, Mr Godwin Jedi-Agba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Power Evacuation Component of the Kashimbilla Hydro-Power Plant, which commenced in 2017 was 90 per cent completed and would soon take-off.

The Managing Director said that TCN was working with the ministry of power to reinforce the power project, to ensure that it commences transmission immediately.

“This is one of the best sub-stations in the country and it is a good job because it will serve areas that are most neglected in the country.

“If you look at the Eastern part of the country, most of those places do not have electricity and we want to reduce poverty as power and electricity work hand in hand,” he said.

The Acting Director, Renewable Energy and Rural Power Access Department, Mr Faruk Yusuf, said that the power evacuation project would contribute 40 Mega Watts to the National Grid.

He said that the project will cover several local government areas and millions of people across Taraba and Benue.

“This project will help a lot in the economic development of the country, “he said.

The Zonal Manager, SCC Nigeria, Mr Michael Robin, said that the project had advanced to completion stage.

Robin said that the company had done over 1000 towers and 300 kilometres of transmission lines and six sub-stations.

Vanguard