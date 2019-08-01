Tammy Abraham sends positive signal to Rohr

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham may have signified interest to represent Nigeria after including the Nigerian flag to his Instagram profile.

The Super Eagles are currently shopping for a capable replacement for Africa Cup of Nations goal king and internationally retired Odion Jude Ighalo.

It remains to be seen if the Nigeria Football Federation will turn attention to the youngster after turning down Nigeria in 2017; even after NFF President Amaju Pinnick met with his representatives in London.

Abraham is behind Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck and Callum Wilson in the pecking order in the English national team and may have resolved to try his luck with Nigeria.

The Chelsea forward who helped Aston Villa to the Playoff last season has scored 60 goals as a professional Footballer.

VANGUARD