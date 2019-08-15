Chelsea’s Nigerian-born striker, Tammy Abraham received death threats and racial abuse after his spot-kick was saved in the 5-4 penalty loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup decided in Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Abraham who turned down the chance to play for the Super Eagles failed to beat Liverpool’s Adrian and that was all Liverpool needed to round off the evening after full time eneded 2-2. It was Abraham that won a pentalty during regulation time to give Chelsea a life-line.

Kick It Out published a statement on Twitter today confirming the racial abuse sent to the English forward.

They wrote: “Last night we received reports of racist abuse directed at Tammy Abraham on social media after Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup match.

READ ALSO:

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has consoled Abraham after his penalty miss and stressed that even the top players have missed penalties.

‘’I told him not to worry. The fact that he’s confident and wants to step up to take the fifth penalty is pleasing to me,’’ Lampard told Chelsea’s official webpage post-match.

‘’I’ve been there myself, anyone can miss a penalty, but what I want is the confidence of a young player to turn up and do that.

‘’It’s part and parcel of being a player at the top level, which is what Tammy now is. These moments come and we have to be supportive of him because that’s football.’’

VANGUARD