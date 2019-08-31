Talakawa Parliament expresses confidence in Pius Odubu

…describe his appointment as NDDC Chairman a deserved call to service

…recounts his achievements as Deputy Governor of Edo State

By Gabriel Olawale

Talakawa Parliament has joined the list of groups backing the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The group, in a statement signed by its Speaker, Marxist Kola Edokpayi, called the appointment of the former Edo Deputy Governor ‘a well-deserved call to service’.

“The jubilation that greeted the appointments of Dr. Pius Odubu and Mr. Victor Ekhator in Nigeria at large and Edo State, in particular, was like a thunderbolt that rocked the ocean liners. It runs contrary to the criticisms that often trail appointments in Nigeria in the past which are perceived to be rewards for partisanship. Your recognition by the Federal government clearly demonstrates your acceptability by Nigerians,” the statement read.

“History will not be kind to us if we fail to acknowledge your (Dr. Pius Odubu) undoubted loyalty to service of humanity while you were a Deputy Governor of Edo State. We have confidence in your strength of character and commitment to deliver on your new assignment with zest and make an indelible mark as astute administrator”

“Talakawa Parliament, a non-partisan organization, submit therefore that what stood out for Mr. Victor Ekhator and Dr. Pius Odubu fondly called Okakuo, are their competence, prudence amongst other notable qualities.”

The group also urged the appointees to live up to expectations and correct past mistakes of the NDDC, especially in the areas of project execution.

It was actually two press statement, I don’t know whether we should delay the second till tomorrow or you can run it

Vanguard