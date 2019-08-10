Tacha, Seyi writing script of love

By Ayo Onikoyi

Tacha came into the Big Brother House season 4 as an Instagram influencer known for her raunchy and sexual videos and also brandishing over 350,000 followers, a status miles ahead of others by more than 200 thousand.

On account of her being a sexy dancer everyone had wagered it was only a matter of time before any of the housemates got on the ground floor with her. But to the total bewilderment of many, the Port Harcourt luscious girl suddenly developed thick skin and a pariah item no one wanted to touch.

When the aroma of various romances was pervading the house, Tacha remained aloof. A glimmer of her taking the plunge flickered when Seyi and her, were marooned in the ‘secret room’ following their fake eviction. But still nothing happened!

Many had suggested Seyi didn’t have the heart or man enough to go knocking on the Tacha’s heart or better still, to just kick the door open. Others whispered Seyi doesn’t want to soil the sacred Awolowo name in public. But whatever must have happened in that ‘secret room’ it has now come to light that the ice was somewhat broken between the two housemates.

A video surfaced on social media on Friday, peddled by Seyi handlers where the two housemates are seen snuggling up to each other. Tacha was seen in a reclining layback bed while Seyi sat astride her and at some point raising his head to her bosom as if to feel her heartbeats. Tacha laid back staring into space in a most subdued consenting trance. No one had got that close to Tacha and the duo seemed to love it and they savour the moment as lovingly as possible.

“Get yourself a good bestie that you can be free and open up with. Get you a friend who stands by you all the time. They know the game, they know the mission and target. Both of them are thrashing out the issue they had after the ‘Head of the House’ arena challenge.

This is what I call maturity,” the handler of the page of Seyi had lamely tried to explain the video. But seeing, they say, is believing. There could only be one script, one, everyone thought should have been written long time ago.

Vanguard