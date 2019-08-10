Tacha intimidates me – Venita

By Ayo Onikoyi

Thank God there won’t be any eviction today. Thanks to Biggie who had cancelled the eviction nomination exercise on Monday.

While all housemates may just be cool on their heels, new entrant into the house, Venita has expressed her worries and fears and it has to do with none other than the crazy-sexy-cool and indomitable Tacha who has been a thorn in the flesh of so many other housemates.

Without mincing words, Venita admitted in a diary session that Tacha is a great threat to her. She said the moment she came to the house she saw Tacha as a major test and risk, adding that the Rivers State girl never hesitates in assaulting whoever wrongs her.

She further confessed in a conversation with Seyi Awolowo that Tacha is a mean, aggressive and rude person who doesn’t take prisoners.

“Tacha is better and rude, she doesn’t behave like a PH gal. She feels like everyone is against her and it’s only her against the world. I feel she needs more help and support in the house,” she said.

Vanguard