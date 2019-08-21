…Calls on Minister to harness abundant youth talent

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The National Executive Council, NEC, of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has congratulated the newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and called on him to harness the residual youth talent abundant in the country.

In a statement jointly signed by the NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Olugbode Damola Hammed, Wednesday, made available to journalists in Abuja, the council described the youths as the leaders of tomorrow, who have a critical role to play in the development of the country.

The statement read, “Nigerian youths through the apex youth body heartily congratulates Honourable Sunday Dare on his assumption of office as Minister of Youth and Sports. Going by the popular saying that the youths are the future, it is cool to say you have been appointed to oversee the future of the nation, the most sensitive, fragile and responsive ministry.

According to the statement, “the assignment at hand is a serious business coming at a time the youths and sports, you are to oversee, are in a delicate status. However looking keenly into your antecedents, the hope of Nigerian youths is high, with the expectation that in no time, thing will start falling in place.”

The council also charged the new minister to ensure that the ministry serve the purpose of its creation by taping into the talent of youths for national development.

“More engagement of the youths in government activities is crucial. With reports showing Nigeria youths are the brain behind the development in so many countries, there is a need to harness the residual youth talent.

“The role of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in building the youth and national development is endless, but not with the unending crisis rocking the body, which the ministry contributes more to in cold complicity. It is our hope that you will be able to accelerate inclusive efforts to supervise and rebuild the National Youth Council of Nigeria after years of conflict, promote national reconciliation and foster lasting peace.

“The national leadership ably piloted by Amb. Sukubo Sara – Igbe Sukubo pledges to be partners in progress, availing adequate support to hasten youth development while urging you to be selfless in the discharge of your responsibilities,” the statement added.

