Sunday Dare: Meet new Minister of Sports

By Emmanuel Okogba

Following the confirmation of Mr. Sunday Dare as the Minister for Youth and Sports by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vanguard takes a closer look at the man who will run one of the most important ministries in Nigeria for the next four years.

-Dare, who is currently the executive commissioner in charge of stakeholders management, was confirmed alongside 42 others.

-The new minister is a veteran Nigerian journalist who has worked in diverse aspects of the media, they include broadcasting (TV and radio), journalism (electronic and print), and decades of multimedia journalism experience spanning over 25 years.

-He was born 29 May 1966 (age 53 years)

-He is from Oyo state

-Dare had his secondary school education at Baptist High School in Jos; a city in the Middle Belt of Nigeria from 1978 to 1983, shortly afterwards he studied for an Advanced Level education at Oyo State College of Arts and Science, Ile-Ife, Nigeria[3]. He thereafter gained admission to Ahmadu Bello University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) honours in International Studies in 1991. His quest for knowledge motivated him to delve further to obtain a Master of Arts (MA) in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos, Plateau state Nigeria in 1996 (Wikipedia).

VANGUARD