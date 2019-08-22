Sudan calls on Int’l Community to support implementation of its political agreement

By Victoria Ojeme

The Republic of Sudan has called on the international community to support the implementation of its historic final political agreement and constitutional document signed in Khartoum on the 17th, of August 2019 between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Civilian Alliance Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC).

This call was made in a statement issued on Thursday by the Charge D’ Affairs of the Embassy of Sudan in Nigeria, Ghazafi Abdalla, stressing that the landmark final political agreement and constitutional document regarding the establishment of structures, institutions and modalities for running a transitional period would last for three months ending with carrying out general elections.

According to Abdalla, “the hard-won deal was signed by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian alliance Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FFC) in response to the aspirations of the Sudanese People for freedom, Peace, Justice and Democracy.”

The statement said further that officials from Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the ceremony, which was also attended by a number of African Heads of States, mediators and high profile representatives from other friendly countries, stakeholders and international and regional organisations.

Sudan was hit by protests in December 2018, organized by a coalition of civil society groups in the country against rising food prices and scarcity of basic items such as bread and fuel, and living standard. In the face of a crackdown by the government of deposed long-serving leader, Omar Hassan Al-Bashir, the protesters intensified their demand for a regime change and in April 2019, the country’s military removed Al-Bashir in a coup ending his 30-year rule.

The protesters however rejected the new military rulers led by LT. Gen Abdul-Fattah AbdualRahman Al-Burhan, and continued the protests demanding democratic governance. This unsettled the new rulers and compelled them to strike the deal which is aimed at returning the country to democratic governance in a three-month transition process.

Abdalla added in the statement that in an exemplary show of commitment, the parties to the deal immediately embarked on swift actions for implementation of the terms of the agreements.

“Hence, on 20th of August, the TMC formed the new 11 member-Sovereign Council, headed by LT. Gen Abdul-Fattah AbdualRahman Al-Burhan, approval of the appointment of FCC nominees for key positions including the post of Prime Minister, which was filled by Dr Abdulla Hamdouk, the former Acting Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. He is expected to form his cabinet within seven days,” the statement said.

He expressed the embassy’s sincere appreciation and gratitude of the Sudanese people to the African Union, the Member States of the African Union and the sisterly Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and their envoys; Professor Mohamed Elhassan Lebatt, and Ambassador Mahmoud Dirir, whose dedication, patience and rich diplomatic experience have had an effective impact on the success of negotiations.

“Sudan looks forward to resume its natural role in the African Union, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, The Arab League, Group of Non-Aligned States, the United Nations and the rest of regional and international Organisations, and to strengthen its cooperation relations with all sisterly and friendly countries,” the statement said.

