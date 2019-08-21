Sturridge: Ex-Liverpool striker signs for Trabzonspor

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has joined Trabzonspor on a three-year contract, the Turkish club announced on Wednesday.
“We have agreed a three-year deal with a one-year option for the professional footballer Daniel Sturridge,” Trabzonspor said in a statement.
The outfit based in the northern Turkish city of Trabzon did not give further details of the transfer.
Sturridge, a 26-time England international left European champions Liverpool when his contract expired at the end of June.
In July, the 29-year-old had been fined £75,000 ($91,000) and suspended for six weeks for breaching betting rules.
Welcome to Trabzonspor @DanielSturridge! pic.twitter.com/9R3ylqTZJL
— Trabzonspor_en (@Trabzonspor_EN_) August 21, 2019
Trabzonspor are in eighth place in the Turkish Super Lig after one game of the campaign and play Greece’s AEK Athens in the play-off round of the Europa League.