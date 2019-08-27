Stray bullet from Police escort kills APC stalwart in Lagos

…My husband had great plans for our 4 children, widow laments

By Evelyn Usman

A stalwart of All Progressives Congress, APC, Daudu Waliu, was killed, Sunday night, by a stray bullet from a Mobile policeman in Ladipo area of Oshodi, Lagos, in an incident that has different versions.

An account has it that the father of four, who was into rentals, had gone to pack some chairs he rented to Celestial Church of Christ, Oshodi Parish, on Olatunji Street at about 8p.m., as the church had celebrated its annual harvest and extended its tents beyond the church’s premises, owing to the crowd that graced the occasion.

As one of the dignitaries, who came with police escort was leaving the venue, some social miscreants (agbero), reportedly accosted him.

In the policeman’s bid to disperse the miscreants, eyewitnesses said he fired some shots, one of which hit Waliu in the head, killing him on the spot.

However, another version of said Waliu was on his way to pack another set of chairs, when the stray bullet from the venue of the church’s programme hit him in front of his house, on Bello Street.

When Vanguard arrived late Waliu’s residence on Bello Street, the bloodstains were still on the spot where he slumped and died, which was over a kilometre away from where the shot was fired.

Widows mourns

Sympathisers thronged his abode to commiserate with his widow, Mrs Yemi Daudu, who was seen crying.

Sharing her last moment with her husband, the widow said: “I was in the shop when I saw him on an okada. He said he was going to pack his things, promising to be back. But he never came back.

“Rather, I got a call from someone, who asked where I was. I told the person I was in the shop. The caller asked where was my husband? I told her he had gone to work. She said I should call my husband to know where he was, that she had unpleasant information. I called my husband’s telephone number, but the line didn’t go through.

“Almost immediately, I heard another person making calls in front of my shop. I heard the caller asking the person at the other end if it was that man that rented chairs. At that point, I became scared. I rushed outside and held the man by the shirt, asking what happened. He said we should go to the house. By the time I got home, I met my husband on the ground, dead.

“My husband left me with four children. Tell me, where do I start from? He had great dream for their education. He assured them that he would give them the best of education within his financial limit. He was a quiet and easygoing man.”

At this point, her children— Abeeb, 12; Basita, nine; Basit, six, and Alim two, held their mother, weeping.

LG boss, youths react

Vice Chairman of the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area was among those who paid condolence visits on the widow.

He told Vanguard, that the incident as unfortunate, saying “we are here to pay condolence visit on late Waliu’s widow. The victim was a stalwart of APC. He was one of the wards executives. Beyond that, as a citizen of this local government, we felt we should come and share in the family’s moment of grief.

“We learned that the Police have commenced investigation into the incident. We will have to wait for the outcome of the investigation, which is why Waliu has not been buried, because as a Muslim he ought to have been buried.”

Reacting to the incident, APC youths in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government condemned the policeman’s action, describing it as barbaric.

The party’s youths in a statement by AbdulRahman Ayuba, said: “We totally condemn the barbaric and ungodly killing of one of us at Ladipo axis of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government. We therefore, demand the immediate arrest of the perpetrator, in order for him to face the consequences of his action in the court of law.

“We are using this medium to appreciate all our members and the entire people of Oshodi, particularly the people of Ladipo, for their concern and solidarity since the incident occurred.

“While we allow the law enforcement agency to carry a proactive and speedy investigation on the incident, we implore all our members to remain calm and law abiding.”

Also, Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence, CAIDOV, called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Muazu Zubairu, to unmask late Waliu’s killer.

A statement signed by the Executive Director, CAIDOV, Gbenga Soloki, said: “The incident is unfortunate, wicked and pure murder. Unmasking the killer-cop will bring succour to the family of the deceased as well serve as deterrent to other police men.”

The group, in the statement, also appealed to the Police hierarchy to withdraw policemen attached to some prominent Nigerians, as well as carry out periodic checks of police escorts to ascertain whether they were serving policemen or miscreants that disguised as policemen.

CCC Shepherd arrested

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the Shepherd of the Celestial Church of Christ, Superior Evangelist Alabi, had been arrested, as part of ongoing investigation into the incident.

“His arrest will also link us with the eminent Nigerian that came with the Police escort who allegedly fired the shot,” Police sources hinted.

When Vanguard visited the church, its secretary who did not disclose his name referred this reporter to the Church’s headquarters at Ketu.

He said: “I cannot speak on it because we have someone who can speak at the headquarters at Ketu. You can go and get answers to any question.”

Vanguard also gathered that the policeman who allegedly fired the shot that snuffed life out of the father of four had been arrested and that he is attached to one of the Mobile Police squads.

Contacted, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Vanguard