Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs has condemned the virulent media propaganda launched against the successful re-election of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel for a second term in office.

The apex traditional rulers’ council in a statement titled, “Let’s Respect the People’s Will for the Reign of Peace, Justice and Progress”, said it is totally absurd for a process that was free, fair, transparent and acceptable to be canvassed for annulment.

The statement signed for and on behalf of the council by HRM Nteyin Solomon D. Etuk, JP, Nteyin Nsit Ubium LGA, HRM Edidem Udo Joe Ntuk Obom XII, Edidem Ikot Abasi LGA and HRM Okuku (Dr) Uwah Umo Adiaka III, JP, Ekporikpo Obot Akara LGA, warned against unnecessary media altercation over the successful outcome of the 2019 general elections in Akwa Ibom State.

“Our attention has been drawn to series of political verbosities launched ceaselessly against the conduct of the 2019 Gubernatorial/State House of Assembly and National Assembly Polls held respectively on Saturday, February 23, 2019, and Saturday, March 09, 2019 in Akwa Ibom State.

“Most worrisome about the aforesaid scenario is the banal assertion that the elections as conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which we participated and witnessed as being totally free, fair, transparent and acceptable across the length and breadth of Akwa Ibom State could today be suddenly criticized as being a farce. What manner of politics would this be? That celebrated processes which were upheld within the State and beyond our shores, could, for want of political relevance, be canvassed for annulment? This is simply absurd and must be totally condemned.

“As traditional fathers, who are the custodians of the norms, values and conscience of our people, our sacred positions and duties demand that we rise to give our wise counsel least our subjects suffocate themselves in a mindless political fire that would likely harm the peace, progress, unity and development which we have witnessed greatly in the last couple of years.

“We have often advised that those who volunteer to partake in politics should cultivate the spirit of sportsmanship so that it will not be difficult for them to accept electoral outcomes and to abide by the results, irrespective of who wins. Democracy is built upon the will of the people,” the statement said.

The royal fathers urged all persons and parties irrespective of political leanings to respect the victories of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and the other winners of the State and National Assembly polls on Saturday, February 23, 2019, and Saturday, March 09, 2019 in Akwa Ibom State.

The council advised aggrieved persons to employ extant laws in pleading cases in court rather than “hanging out in the public domain by using the media to misguide the gullible public and by extension muzzle the court away from the facts tendered” which it said “is completely an aberration and a deliberate ploy to steal the will of the people.”

The royal fathers recalled that at the extraordinary meeting of traditional rulers held on Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Ibom Hall, Uyo which embodied Paramount Rulers as well as clan heads, village heads and other classes of traditional Chiefs, they had, in line with the prevalent rotation policy in the state, endorsed Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term in office for the sake of peace and tranquility in the state.

“Where then comes these ‘horrendous cries’ of irregularities? These ‘loud shouts’ can only be superficial and do not represent the majority of Akwa Ibom people who voted for a Governor, to wit, Mr Udom Emanuel, they wanted and the legislators for the State House and National Assembly they preferred,” the statement said.

“The outcome of the 2019 Governorship election, in particular, was quite predictable. Akwa Ibom State sits on a political rotation table. And each zones of Uyo (Akwa Ibom North-East), Ikot Ekpene (Akwa Ibom North-West) and Eket (Akwa Ibom South) have eight-years in a stretch with one occupant for the allotted period of governance. Uyo and Ikot Ekpene who fielded Arc Obong Victor Attah – 1999-2007 and Barr Godswill Obot Akpabio – 2007-2015 benefitted accordingly. Eket (Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District) with Udom Emmanuel as Governor could not have been less favoured going by the established political agreement. His victory was directly in tandem with this harmonious dictum.

“At the Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs’ extraordinary meeting as earlier stated, held on Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Ibom Hall, Uyo, we had, in line with the prevalent rotation policy in the State, endorsed Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel for a second term in office for the sake of peace and tranquility in the State. To have abandoned what we started without taking it round could have been disastrous.

The council said that “As traditional rulers, who played key roles for the creation of Akwa Ibom State in 1987, we remain irrevocably committed to the peace, unity and progress of the State” and called on all hands to be on deck towards building a prosperous and united Akwa Ibom State.

Vanguard