Steer clear from Ebonyi state,  Group dares Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-Ebonyi youths under the auspices of Akubaraoha Youth Assembly, Tuesday warned the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to steer clear from Ebonyi state as its youths would not fold their arms and allow any group or individual destroy the relative peace existing in the State.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the national leader of the group, Mr. Mark Onu who condemned the unfortunate attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany, describing IPOB members as “miscreants hiding under regional identity to perpetrate criminality.

The statement reads thus: “The entire Ebonyi youths under the auspices of Akubaraoha Youth Assembly Tuesday warned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his proscribed IPOB that enough is enough on their attack and subsequent threats on the leaders of the South East including the Governor of Ebonyi State who doubles as the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, His Excellency, Chief (Engr.) David Nweze Umahi.

“The youth through its national leader, Hon. Mark Onu observed with dismay that the embattled leadership of the proscribed IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has resorted to social media channels like YouTube, Twitter and Instagram in making wild, unguided utterances and insulting our leaders.

“He however condemned in its totality such despicable actions and organization IPOB represents and therefore reiterated that much as IPOB is proscribed in Ebonyi and other South Eastern States, Ebonyi youths cannot fold their hands and watch them destroy the relative peace enjoyed in the State under the administration of the most youth friendly Governor, Chief(Engr.) David Nweze Umahi.

“Insulting and making empty threats through social media platforms are indecent actions below the acceptable standard of behavior expected of any reasonable group agitating for freedom.

“Onu therefore sternly warned IPOB to steer clear from Ebonyi as they maintained that IPOB is full of miscreants hiding under regional identity to perpetrate criminality and would not be allowed in Ebonyi to operate.”

