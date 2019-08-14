By Jeremiah Urowayino

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and member of Delta State Rural Development Board, Prince Larry Efekodha has faulted Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM, in its position that gas flare money should not be routed through the federation account to the state governments.

Addressing newsmen in Oleh, Efekodha, who is also the founder and National President of the Oxygen Movement for Okowa and Otuaro, posited that in the light of true federalism, the state government is the only federating unit that deals directly with the grassroot people and communities, noting that it has a directorate of local government and chieftaincy affairs, as well as a legitimate legislature voted in by people of the various communities.

He said: ‘’The state government stands in a better position to administer the allocation of flare money to oil host communities via the local government structure and gazetted communities. ‘’HOSCOM is a pressure group among others, vested with the task of agitating for what belongs to oil producing states and also to recommend people -oriented projects and programmes that will impact the lives of affected communities. HOSCOM does not enjoy the mandate of the electorates on issues of budget and appropriation of public funds neither is it capable of oversight functions.

‘’Today, oil producing states are blessed with prudent governors who the people have voted in through the ballot to legitimately govern them and execute people-oriented programmes.

‘’A good example is Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta Stater, who have shown beyond reasonable doubt that he means well. He is prudent and sincere in administering public funds and enjoys the followership of community leadership across the state. The same goes for other governors from the region who have been doing a nice job.

‘’The state government should set up a gas flare-impacted communities development committee, agency or board comprising of royal fathers, community President generals, local government chairmen and competent technocrats, as well as HOSCOM and other responsible associations as members. All projects and programmes should go through legislative appropriation.’’

Efekodha also faulted the claim that 13 percent should not be paid to oil producing states, stressing: ‘’In fact, this is the time for all communities, pressure groups and local councils to support the state government to agitate for an instrument in derivation from 13 percent to 50 percent in other to cater for developmental projects as 13 percent is grossly inadequate.’’