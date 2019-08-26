STATE OF THE NATION: Nigeria needs divine intervention — Olukoya

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—FOUNDER of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, rounded up his ministry’s 30th anniversary with a pronouncement that Nigeria needs divine intervention to resolve its multi-farious challenges.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen at the end of the thanksgiving service, he said: “We need divine intervention as a nation but I’m a believer in one Nigeria and I believe God has a purpose for where we are.

“I keep telling people that if we look at the map of Africa, it looks like a gun and Nigeria is at the trigger end of it so God has a purpose for us and I believe if Christians pray more and do what they should do everything will be fine,” stressing that anybody who wants to fulfill his or her destiny must become a friend of God “because God has the plan of everybody and he knows the best.

“You must obey God and live a clean holy life so that you will be able to fulfill your destiny,” Olukoya stated at the grand finale of the 30th anniversary of the church held at Prayer City, Ogun State.

Recalling how the church came into existence and the criticisms it attracted due to it’s emphasis on holy living and fiery prayers, the preacher maintained that without prayers the church and the nation will be lost in misery.

His words: “The 30-year journey has been glorious and hectic because when we started it was not easy and a lot of people were against us but to the glory of God they are all doing the same thing now.

“The church should be habitation of truth and prayer but when churches abandon prayer a lot of things go wrong with the nation. Christians should be closer to God, Bible addicts and live a holy life.”

Reiterating his passion for academic excellence and youth development, he stated: “My agenda is for the youths to devote their time for useful endeavours and this recognition of first-class students has encouraged them to read more and study hard and I’m sure with what happened today, it will also encourage others to do better. We have over 600 first-class graduates in the church because of that decision.

The General Overseer also used the occasion to declare that his 30-year old ministry now plays host to the highest number of first class graduates after giving award to 311 first graduate members of the church at a service attended by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu and his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Vanguard