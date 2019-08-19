Stakeholders to discuss financial inclusion in insurance and pension sectors

By Rosemary Onuoha

Stakeholders in the financial services sector will converge soon to discuss ways which the insurance and pension sectors can contribute to deepening financial inclusion in the country.

The stakeholders, who will converge at the 4th edition of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) conference billed to hold on 29th of August, 2019 in Lagos, will explore various ways at which the two sectors have been deepening financial inclusion through micro agendas.

With the theme of the conference being, “Financial Inclusion: The Micro Agenda for Insurance and Pension Sectors,” experts will discuss the micro insurance guideline and micro pension plans and how they can be effective tools in deepening financial inclusion in the country.

The Micro Insurance Guideline is a concept launched by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), while Micro Pension Plan was recently launched by PenCom. The two concepts are expected to deepen insurance and pension penetration, especially, in the informal sector of the economy where players are largely financially excluded.

The event, which would be chaired by Mohammad Ahmad, former Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) will be attended by special dignitaries, including the Acting Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Aisha Dahir-Umar, and the Acting Commissioner for Insurance Sunday Thomas, while the Managing Director/CEO, Achor Actuarial Services Ltd, Dr. Pius Apere is the Guest Speaker.

The NAIPCO event also brings together, consumers and other stakeholders of the two industries to discuss issues, challenges and the way forward for economic growth and prosperity.

Vanguard