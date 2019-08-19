SSANU/ NASU warning strike paralyses activities in UNIBEN

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – ACTIVITIES in the University of Benin were, Monday, paralysed as a result of the warning strike embarked upon by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU).

As early as 8 am, the monitoring team set up by NASU to ensure compliance, were on ground to ensure offices were not opened and those already opened shut out against business.

At the entrance gate to the main campus of the university in Ugbowo, only one of the gates was open for vehicles and this created a gridlock that stretched into the Benin – Lagos road.

At the Ekenwan Campus of the University, activities were also paralysed as only security men at the gate were seen in their duty posts while many of the other staff members were seen relaxing at the school’s staff club.

Speaking on the one week warning strike, Chairman of NASU, UNIBEN, Comrade Anthony Igbinosa, expressed satisfaction with the way his members were united in what he described as the fight for a common course.

In his words, “So far so good, it has been actually successful, we expected our members to comply and they actually did. If you go round the campus, you will see that everywhere is sealed up and this will continue till Friday 23rd of August 2019, until we get directives from the national. So far if we have a hundred, I would rate it ninety-nine percent.”

Although students were seen attending classes at the Ekenwan campus, they complained of lack of water in their hostels as NASU members were not on duty to pump water for them.

“I just finished my first class and I will go for another later in the afternoon. We don’t water in our hostels because of the strike, we hope they call it off early and let the government respond to their demands so that our school work will be affected” a Theatre Arts student told Vanguard.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard