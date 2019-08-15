Speak up on whereabouts of Dadiyata, PDP youths charge FG, DSS

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Thursday, called on the federal government to immediately make public the whereabouts of Abubakar Idris popularly called Dadiyata who was allegedly picked up by a team suspected to be operatives of the Department of State Security, DSS, earlier this month.

The protesting youths who converged at the Unity Fountain, Abuja on Thursday under the watchful eyes of the Nigerian Police with placards bearing the inscription #Where is Dadiyata, called on the DSS to release him or charge him to court, even as they accused the security agency of violating the constitution for detaining him “beyond 48 hours without a valid court order.”

The social activist and PDP New Media personality, Abubakar Idris , a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, was declared missing on August 8 and no official information has been obtained from the federal government nor its agencies on his whereabouts.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, leader of the group, Anthony Ehilebo who is the Head of New Media, PDP, accused the government of Buhari of serial violation of the people’s rights, adding that regardless of the harassment, the voices of opposition would not yield without a fight.

He said, “Dadiyata is a vocal member of a society known for holding government accountable. He has not been accused of any crime and his rights to free speech and fair hearing still stand as guaranteed by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution. He ought to have been charged to court within 48 hours of his arrest but this has not been done and there has been no contact with him since he was abducted. Our call right now is where is Dadiyata?

“The silence on this abduction and the absence of a response to various demands for answers is indicative of an attack on the civil freedom that exist for citizens of Nigeria. It also indicates a disregard for the wishes and welfare of the citizens whom the government is called to serve and protect.

“No citizen should be stopped from exercising his or her rights to free speech. The abduction of Dadiyata directly counters this right as guaranteed by the constitution and we ask that he be immediately released and the process of rule of law followed”.

