Sowore: North not part of call for revolution protest

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

The coalition of Northern groups has dissociated itself from the planned revolution match by a group of activists, saying that those behind the protests are “couriers of a foreign destabilization plot” that do not mean well for the north.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, spokesman of the group, Abdulaziz Suleiman said “CNG is not disposed to participate, support, encourage or in anyway promote actions that are potentially violent, sponsored by obscure organizations with suspicious motives”.

The Abdulaziz Suleiman’s Coalition of the Northern Groups had infamously issued a three-month ultimatum to Igbos living in the north to quit the region in 2017.

More recently, the group issued a thirty day ultimatum to governors opposed to the creation of Ruga to rescind their decision or face the wrath of the group.

He told journalists at Arewa House, same venue where he issued his three months notice to Igbos two years ago that “CNG remains unshakable in its understanding that every civil disagreement can be resolved through honest, sincere and open discussions without unnecessary recourse to actions liable to further inflame tensions without achieving lasting results.

Vanguard