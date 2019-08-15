RUGA

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, yesterday, faulted the chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walil Jubril for supporting the suspended RUGA project.

The forum described Jubril’s declaration for RUGA as insensitive.

In a statement by Yinka Odumakin (South West), Prof Chigozie Ogbu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South-South) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt), the forum called PDP Governors in their zones to ignore their BOT Chair.

The statement reads: “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, frowns at the insensitivity and impunity of the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walil Jubril in his declaration of support for the divisive policy of Ruga being pursued by the Buhari administration.

The ethnic domination programme seeks to create homelands for Fulani herdsmen all over Nigeria in spite of the terror non-Fulani communities have been subjected to even when these herders are nomads.

“Southern and Middle Belt communities have rejected the internal colonialism agenda out rightly.

“We say clearly to Jubril that his appeal to our zones to accept the obnoxious policy is rejected with no thanks.

“He should join his fellow ethnic supremacists to pursue Ruga in the states in the North that have accepted Ruga and spare us his sophistry and non-sequitor.

“Our opposition to the policy remains unwavering and Ruga will only be implemented in our communities after a military conquest of the entire South and Middle Belt as we have told Femi Adesina that we will keep our lands and lives against Ruga policy.

We are not members of the PDP, though we adopted Atiku as a presidential candidate in the last election based on his promise to restructure Nigeria, but we call on all PDP Governors in our zones to ignore their BOT Chair who has spoken as a champion of his ethnic group but wearing the badge of their party. We say no to Ruga.”

