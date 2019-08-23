Breaking News
Translate

Social media reacts as Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye

On 1:55 pmIn Newsby

By Emmanuel Okogba

The never disappointing social media has joined in with memes and hilarious remarks to the news of the sacking of Dino Melaye from his position as the senator representing Kogi West.

Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

Melaye (PDP) was declared winner in the February election by INEC, but Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC) approached the tribunal, challenging INEC’s declaration citing, irregularities, over voting and non-compliance with the electoral acts.

The three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke in a unanimous judgment on Friday accepted Adeyemi’s ground and ordered for reelection into the senatorial axis.

READ ALSO: Baby with swollen head needs N45m to save his life

See some reactions below:

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.