Social media reacts as Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye

By Emmanuel Okogba

The never disappointing social media has joined in with memes and hilarious remarks to the news of the sacking of Dino Melaye from his position as the senator representing Kogi West.

Melaye (PDP) was declared winner in the February election by INEC, but Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC) approached the tribunal, challenging INEC’s declaration citing, irregularities, over voting and non-compliance with the electoral acts.

The three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke in a unanimous judgment on Friday accepted Adeyemi’s ground and ordered for reelection into the senatorial axis.

READ ALSO: Baby with swollen head needs N45m to save his life

See some reactions below:

I heard Dino Melaye is in sifia pains 😥 God be with you @dino_melaye.

Stay strong! pic.twitter.com/I9kd5PNnGR — Dami OmoEgba (@officialOluwabi) August 23, 2019

Tribunal have sacked Dino melaye ooo wow Atiku is #atikuIsComing still valid pic.twitter.com/5lSpJvCwwi — Kelvin li (@iam_kelvin_lii) August 23, 2019

I learnt my brother Dino melaye @DinoMelaye_ is in sifia pains 😢 pic.twitter.com/UhxjqxTmeT — Chibuike .R. Amaechi (@AmaechiParody) August 23, 2019

The current judiciary scares me.

Reading about the annulment of Dino Melaye’s election that everyone in my Senatorial District knows was a straight win where almost all votes recorded for Smart Adeyemi was rigged, gives me reason to worry. -Comrade Deji Adeyanju — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) August 23, 2019

Nigerians! They have sacked our drama king Dino melaye from the senatorial district of the kogi west. Chai! The senate house will be boring now 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xAwi5XEAep — Ada (@mzADApearl) August 23, 2019

Nothing to see here just a rare picture of me waiting for another hit track from Dino Melaye pic.twitter.com/rUtKXqT6aj — Otunba Dékúnlé (@dekunle_ib) August 23, 2019

Dino Melaye Spotted Dropping An Album For The Tribunal Court After Being Expelled From Senate pic.twitter.com/sCfFB0QdrL — Femi Factor #BBNaija (@iamfemifactor) August 23, 2019

VANGUARD