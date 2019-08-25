Social media: Events and Reno omokri’s reaction

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has reacted to some events that made headlines on newspapers.

Below are his opinions:

Just look at that! 3 days ago, a Katsina bandit revealed on @MobilePunch that they get armed by helicopters who drop weapons for them. Now Kidnapper, Wadume, exposes @APC as his sponsors. The truth is unraveling. We are back in Abacha days! #ACabinetOfCorruptionGoldMedalists pic.twitter.com/pkolojBBcR — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 24, 2019

This is Wadume, the kidnapper and killer of policemen. He is seen here with the @OfficialAPCNg Guber candidate for Taraba, Sani Danladi. Can you imagine what General @MBuhari and Bola @AsiwajuTinubu would have done if Evans was romancing the PDP?#APCIsWadumeAndWadumeIsAPC pic.twitter.com/xkeBTOnsaZ — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 24, 2019

General @MBuhari wrote an article in the @washingtonpost calling for an end to SLAVERY. What a HYPOCRITE. This is a man who refuses to pay Nigerian workers the ₦30k minimum wage making them endure SLAVE WAGES of ₦18k#ACabinetOfCorruptionGoldMedalistshttps://t.co/JQo8S1OhzC — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 24, 2019

Watch this video from Aljazeera, @AJEnglish, ‘nowhere is safe from kidnapping in Nigeria’. This is what General @MBuhari has reduced Nigeria to. He promised to fight insecurity, but Nigeria is now more insecure than at anytime in her history #ACabinetOfCorruptionGoldMedalists pic.twitter.com/qZb7vrTlAS — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 24, 2019

New #RenoMoni ₦10k giveaway To QUALIFY, RETWEET this and answer the question or be DISQUALIFIED Mention the handle of General @MBuhari‘s Minister who is a CLOSE FRIEND of #3 on @FBI‘s list of 77 SCAMMERS Include name and account#RenoMoni REAL #TraderMoni FAKE #OsinbajoFraud — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 24, 2019

Watch @CNN‘s breakdown of @FBI‘s massive arrest of 77 Nigerians for fraud. Yesterday, a section of social media stigmatised a particular tribe. But now they are QUIET when #3 on that list is a bosom friend to one of General @MBuhari‘s minister#ACabinetOfCorruptionGoldMedalists pic.twitter.com/j0fOzSVCCl — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 24, 2019

Rotimi @ChibuikeAmaechi’s Transport university in General @MBuhari‘s village is SYCOPHANCY on STEROIDS! Amaechi rejected the Maritime University in Delta, where there is water, only to build Transport University in Daura, where there is desert!#ACabinetOfCorruptionGoldMedalists pic.twitter.com/SRdv2T2QrB — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 24, 2019

New #RenoMoni ₦10k giveaway for only WOMEN. To qualify, RETWEET then answer Name the girl General @MBuhari‘s minister used to make FALSE ALLEGATIONS against a man of God who is a thorn in Buhari’s flesh. Include name and account#RenoMoni REAL #TraderMoni FAKE #OsinbajoFraud — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 24, 2019

Informants tell me that over the next couple of days @Profosinbajo has budgeted huge sums to discredit me because I am exposing #TraderMoni scam. The attached tweets are FAKE from Osinbajo PLEASE RETWEET to frustrate them. #RenoMoni is GENUINE #TraderMoni is FAKE #OsinbajoFraud pic.twitter.com/34S7sqvq04 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 23, 2019

Another FAKE TWEET from @ProfOsinbajo. It did not originate from me. He is angry that I exposed #TraderMoni scam. I will pay ₦50k for anyone with a GENUINE twitter alert for this tweet. PLEASE RETWEET to frustrate them. #RenoMoni is GENUINE #TraderMoni is FAKE #OsinbajoFraud pic.twitter.com/AuZsDJx8ak — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 23, 2019

Google it. @ProfOsinbajo’s office issued a statement accusing people (me) of frustrating TraderMoni. They faked this tweet. I will pay ₦50k for anyone with a GENUINE twitter alert for this tweet. RETWEET to frustrate them. #RenoMoni is REAL #TraderMoni is FAKE #OsinbajoFraud pic.twitter.com/zBdKRBphDL — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 23, 2019

The minister of the Interior is in charge of internal security. In 2015, General @MBuhari appointed an ex Chief of Army Staff as interior minister. The General failed to bring internal security. So Buhari replaced the General with this man!#ACabinetOfCorruptionGoldMedalists pic.twitter.com/U59FPt9Kt3 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 23, 2019

Who is the real @NGRPresident? RETWEET for General @MBuhari. LIKE for Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari COMMENT your REASON and include #ACabinetOfCorruptionGoldMedalists in your COMMENT — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 23, 2019

There is more corruption in this picture than in the FBI list. Let’s not make this thing a tribal thing. What they allegedly did is bad. $1.1 billion is no joke. But just one man, Abacha, stole over $5 billion and General @MBuhari defended him and these 2 men! #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/Zx6jybz1Ak — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 23, 2019

You call for the heads of Igbos because of FBI’s list. Yahoo is bad, but it is not limited to Igbos. Where is General @MBuhari‘s certificate? #Gandollar was REELECTED after Buhari’s endorsement. You support YAHOO GOVERNMENT and condemn YAHOO BOYS!#DontStigmatiseIgboOverFBIList pic.twitter.com/itrxBF3kRQ — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 23, 2019

You call for the heads of Igbos because of FBI’s list. Yahoo is bad, but it is not limited to Igbos. Where is General @MBuhari‘s certificate? #Gandollar was REELECTED after Buhari’s endorsement. You support YAHOO GOVERNMENT and condemn YAHOO BOYS!#DontStigmatiseIgboOverFBIList pic.twitter.com/itrxBF3kRQ — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 23, 2019

General @MBuhari‘s war against those that voted against him must end! #ARegionalLeaderNotANationalLeaderhttps://t.co/hDMcBrb9Oe — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 22, 2019