SNA Lagos chapter holds annual art fiesta

By Chris Onuoha

In continuation to create relevant platform to uplift members of its organization, the Society of Nigerian Artists, SNA, Lagos chapter is holding its annual programme, “SNA Week 2019”.

The week long event scheduled to start on Monday August 17, will feature number of activities that include paper presentation, games and art stampede.

Speaking to journalists at a briefing in Lagos, the chairman, Lagos State chapter, Idowu Sonata stated,

“It has always been the desire of SNA Lagos Chapter to create different viable platforms for its members to flourish in all spheres of their lives. The up-coming SNA week 2019 has been designed to bring all its members together to interact with each other and connect with the public under a relaxed social atmosphere so as to keep up with the pace of this ever changing creative world.

“Once every year we gather to rub minds on common challenging issues that affect our profession. In confronting these challenges however, the Government, its agencies and other relevant bodies are carried along so that the resolutions arrived at are gracefully lobbied for implementation.

“Our emphasis last year was on “Artistic embellishment of public space in Lagos: Myths and Realities’. This year in August, our focus will be on “The importance of art education to the development of an Emerging Economy” which seeks to X-ray the relevance of arts, the viability of articulated art curriculum contents and its overall effects in a growing economy like Nigeria.

“We intend to use this year’s event as a test run for a proposed Lagos Visual Art Festival to the state government. The events will also celebrate two of our established fellows (Chief Nike Okundaye and Dr. Ademola Azeez). The story of Nigerian arts is incomplete without the sensational creative and cultural signature of Nike Art.

She is an iconic woman, art promoter a philanthropist and a global brand whose evolutional story and creative inclination transcends beyond the shores of Africa. Dr. Ademola Azeez is an established artist in both theory and practice. He’s a research fellow whose scholarly contributions have imparted greatly to modern art education.”

Speaking further, Sonaya said that the event is SNA’s own little way to say thank you to the two achievers for this year.

“During the activities, we shall also look at the benefits of insurance and have a medical check. Various sporting activities such as 5 aside Football novelty match, Volley ball, Ayo, Ludo among others will take place to honour these two (Chief Nike and Dr. Ademola Azeez) achievers.

“On the 17th August, the events will climax with a plein-air (outdoor) exercise at the National Stadium Surulere under bridge where the established and young masters will display what they know how to do best in form of live demonstration in painting, drawing, sculpting and so on with the hope that the mentees (young masters) will further deepens their creative repertoires and be exposed to practical display of different genres both in contents and context.

The exercise is also a direct effort to sensitize the public on what we do, how we do it and the methodological approaches involved,” he concludes..

Vanguard