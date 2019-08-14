SMEs: Leveraging latest innovations, best strategy for survival, says media Expert

By Juliet Umeh

Silverbird: Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, SMEs, have been charged to leverage technological innovations to attract maximum publicity to their business.

This is part of the efforts to surmount some of their challenges in doing business in Nigeria.

This call was made at Silverbird Small Business Events Circuit, SBEC, when Silverbird Group and BusinessDay Newspaper came together to subsidise publicity for SMEs in Lagos State recently.

The meeting was also an offshoot from a partnership between Silverbird Groups, Business Day, and Media-Tech Company, Eventstracer, with a theme, “Interact, Sell More.”

In his address, publisher, BusinessDay Newspaper, Mr. Frank Aigbogun said, the SMEs require new approach to their businesses to survive in the kind of difficult environment they face in Nigeria before breaking even.

He said: “At a time when technology is reducing time, space, and creating a seamless market in size, it is important for SMEs to understand how they can collaborate, and take advantage of it. But, most importantly, to come into modern and latest innovations that can help them to thrive.

“I have absolutely no doubt, that with the very strong support of the Silverbird group, given the large network they have, this initiative would go very far.

“This event may at this initial stage start a little bit slow, but given the number of SMEs in Nigeria, and how very quickly they are adapting, I have no doubt that this is indeed something that will grow into a massive development and achievement.”

Speaking on the essence of the circuit and its structures, the Lead Adviser, Silverbird SBEC, Mr. Dike Demeri, said the three partners involved have come to realise that there is a gap between access to funding and its availability for SMEs.

He said: “There is now a conscious focus to fund SMEs in Nigeria, and by estimate, we have over, one trillion naira in funding made available for SMEs, but there is a gap between the SME’s and access to those money.

“How then can it be trapped? It has to do with a lot of things. You can’t run a business successfully if you want to fly alone. You must involve other key players in other related fields. There is a need for awareness for any business to grow,” Demeri said.

Speaking on the contributions of Silverbird to the circuit, the Vice President, Silverbird Groups, Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce said, the circuit was aimed at the, “sustainable development of businesses in Nigeria. Silverbird entertainment is leveraging its radio; Rhythm FM, television, and galleria to host the series of Small Business Events Circuit.”

Vanguard