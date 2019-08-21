Smart waterdrop screen adds inner beauty to OPPO’s new smartphone

By Prince Osuagwu

Smartphone brand OPPO Mobile last week introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, OPPO A5s, saying the long lasting battery was specifically made with Nigerian users in mind.

Boasting a stylish design and long-lasting battery life, the OPPO A5s features the waterdrop screen, as well as dual rear cameras and a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is build with a 4230mAh battery, which levegaes AI algorithm optimization to reduce power consumption.

The screen is a large 6.2-inch LCD with waterdrop screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a 1520×720-pixel resolution.

OPPO A5s’ screen design draws its inspiration from a water droplet on the verge of falling. The company says it owes that feat to relentless innovation in both technology and manufacturing.

In this latest Oppo addition, there are camera, and light sensor which have all been integrated into the waterdrop at the top of the screen. This makes possible the 89.35% screen-to-body ratio and creates a waterdrop screen that is both beautiful and practical. From gaming to watching videos to just plain web browsing, users can enjoy an unparalleled, immersive experience.

Camera quality

OPPO said its devices are known for their exceptional photo performance. This is no different for OPPO A5s, which comes with an 8MP front camera and F2.0 aperture. Thanks to AI and big data technologies, the front camera offers more natural and personalized beautification options, delivering the stunning selfies in a flash.

OPPO A5s is also equipped with 13MP+2MP dual rear cameras, which enable excellent background blur, to help users stand out in their portraits. Paired with AI beautification technology, portraits are now more eye-catching than ever. The primary camera uses a 5P lens to precisely control the light path, which creates a sharper image.

Meanwhile, the multi-frame anti-shake technology ensures a smoother, more stable video shooting experience.

“ColorOS

OPPO A5s runs on the streamlined and striking ColorOS 5.2.1. With new features such as Smart Bar, Smart Scan, Music on Display, Video Editing, and more. In particular, Smart Scan and Smart Bar are two standout functions. Smart Scan scans business cards to easily transform paper business cards into electronic ones. It also supports scan and image translation, providing invaluable assistance when travelling abroad.

Moreover, Smart Scan can convert images into editable text, allowing users to seamlessly work between formats. Smart Bar is a productivity tool that allows users to quickly switch between applications, conveniently reply to text messages, and transfer files while playing games or watching videos. It also supports multiple shortcut tools, such as cutting and screen recording, making life and work more efficient.

