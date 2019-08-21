Sirika promises to work with Aviation unions to tackle emerging challenges

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, has promised to work with aviation unions to advance the sector and position it to meet emerging challenges.

Sirika made the promise on Wednesday in Abuja when he assumed office after he was inaugurated by President Muhmmadu Buhari.

The minister commended the unions and staff for welcoming him warmly into office, declaring their support and solidarity as “amazing”.

“I promise that there will be good understanding between you and me to drive the activities 0f our industry towards enhancing national development.

“I will do everything possible to make the ministry grow up.

“This task, I think, is for you as well; not for me alone. It is for all of us.

“We will continue to hold stakeholders meetings with the unions, staff and the management.

“We will make what you are doing better. The roadmap is there; we will make things better including your welfare,” Sirika said.

He thanked Buhari for counting him worthy of a second term in his cabinet, and Nigerians for their trust in him.

According to him, Nigeria will work together with other countries to promote the aviation sector globally, pointing out that the sector contributes much to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), of any country.

He also said that efforts would be made to improve safety and security in the sector.

Mr Hector Naadi, President-in-Council, Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC), had earlier affirmed that no minister had ever been so received by the union.

The president assured the minister of the full cooperation and support of the unions, saying that the workers shared his dream of a strong aviation industry that would power the nation’s economy. (NAN)

