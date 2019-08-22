Shop owners seek ejection of tenant after 20 years’ seamless relationship

Two shop owners, Mairo Lawal and Mairo Aliyu on Thursday prayed a Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna to assist them recover their shop from a tenant, Murtala Malam.

The complainants who were represented by one Suwaiba Shuaibu, told the court that they wanted the defendant to evacuate from the shop located at KD7, Ibrahim Taiwo road, Tudun wada, Kaduna.

“His rent had expired since December, 2018; we don’t need him to pay this year’s rent, we just want him to leave the shop because we want to use it,’’ she stated.

In his defense, Mallam told the court that he got the shop 20 years ago from the complainants’ father and had continued paying rent to them even after the man’s death.

He stated that a similar case was ongoing at a Magistrate court where they were in the process of settlement.

The complainants however denied entertaining similar case at another court, saying the case had been dropped.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties adjourned to Aug. 29, to ascertain the status of the case at the Magistrate court. (NAN)

Vanguard