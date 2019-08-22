Breaking News
Translate

Shop owners seek ejection of tenant after 20 years’ seamless relationship

On 3:35 pmIn Newsby

Two shop owners, Mairo Lawal and Mairo Aliyu on Thursday prayed a Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna to assist them recover their shop from a tenant, Murtala Malam.

Police officers on duty

The complainants who were represented by one Suwaiba Shuaibu, told the court that they wanted the defendant to evacuate from the shop located at KD7, Ibrahim Taiwo road, Tudun wada, Kaduna.

“His rent had expired since December, 2018; we don’t need him to pay this year’s rent, we just want him to leave the shop because we want to use it,’’ she stated.

Suspected hoodlums set ablaze primary school containing electoral materials in Benue — EO(Opens in a new browser tab)

In his defense, Mallam told the court that he got the shop 20 years ago from the complainants’ father and had continued paying rent to them even after the man’s death.

He stated that a similar case was ongoing at a Magistrate court where they were in the process of settlement.

The complainants however denied entertaining similar case at another court, saying the case had been dropped.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties adjourned to Aug. 29, to ascertain the status of the case at the Magistrate court. (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.