Again, Senator Abbo bags award, promises to support education

The Senator Representing Adamawa North senatorial district, Ishaku Abbo has been presented with “Excellence in Leadership” Award by the Royalty Academy Numan.

Presenting the award, the Royalty Academy described Senator Abbo as an outstanding young federal lawmaker who has distinguished himself in lawmaking business.

The officials of the institution said the Senator’s humanitarian gesture across divides endeared him to the college.

They encouraged the senator not to relent in doing well. Receiving the award on behalf of the Senator, his wife Jennifer Abbo appreciated the school for honouring her husband with the excellence of leadership award.

She promised that her husband will partner with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in promoting education across the state.

The award ceremony took place during the 5th anniversary of the Royalty Academy Numan graced by politicians, parents, and friends.

Gifts were presented to outstanding students.

Vanguard