Sen Okonkwo Commiserates with Allen Onyema over Father’s Death

Senator Annie Clement Okonkwo has Commiserated with the Chairman of Air peace Limited Barr Allen Onyema over the death of his father Chief Michael Chukwuka Onyema.

In a statement made available by Okonkwo, who represented Anambra Central senatorial district in the 6th Senate, the senator said: “I write to convey my deepest condolences to Barr Allen and the entire family of Onyema on the passage of late Chief Michael Onyema.

According to him, “without any iota of doubt, late Chief Michael Onyema was a kind man with a heart of Gold. Papa as he is fondly called, lived a fulfilled life and will be greatly missed.

“I therefore urged you (Allen), members of the family of Onyema and the entire people of Mbosi Town to be strong as this is a period of grief. May the mercies of God grant him eternal rest and also grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vanguard