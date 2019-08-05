SEMI-NUDE LADIES: LASSA goes after truck owner

…As APCON condemns indecent advert

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Bunmi Azeez

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASSA, has commenced moves to identity and arrest, owner of a transparent outdoor display truck with half-naked ladies dancing in Lagos, at the weekend.

This came as the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, yesterday, condemned the viral video of semi-nude ladies in a see-through mobile advertisement truck circulating on social media.

A video went viral on social media, last Friday, showing semi-nude ladies, dancing in the above described truck in Lagos, which elicited series of reactions from the public.

In a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, Mobolaji Sanusi, the agency said no truck in Lagos had been issued any form of licence to do such.

The statement reads in part: “The Government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has zero-tolerance for any slightest attempt by anyone, under any guise, to debase the moral fabric of our dear state.

“Nobody can hide under the guise of engaging in outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to our cherished cultural and moral values.

“The full weight of the law, as enshrined in the agency’s extant law, will be meted on the company owning this erring outdoor mobile truck.

“We assure members of the public that the agency shall henceforth, scrutinise activities of mobile trucks to forestall a recurrence of such an obscenity.”

APCON flays indecent advert

Meanwhile, Acting Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr. Ijedi Iyorha, APCON said the mobile advertisement for a yet-to-be identified product or service, was exposed and driven along Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

The Council disclosed that it has set in motion the process of ascertaining persons or advertising agency or organisations behind the act and will be working with other relevant government agencies and advertising stakeholders to ensure that those responsible are appropriately sanctioned to deter such and similar forms of advertisements.

It said: “APCON strongly condemns the advertisement, which is grossly indecent, disrespectful to Nigeria’s culture and prepared with little or no sense of social responsibility. It violates the common principles of decency promoted in the Code of ethics of advertising practice and unnecessarily exploited and depicted unwholesome sexual behaviours.

“APCON is committed to ensure that all advertisement in Nigeria or directed at the Nigerian market shall be legal, decent, honest, truthful, respectful and mindful of Nigeria’s culture, constitutional tenets and relevant lawful enactments as well as having a high sense of social responsibility.”

