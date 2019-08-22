Security man in court for allegedly stealing $8,000, phone

By Jane Echewodo

A security guard, Nasiru Abubakar, yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing $8,000 and a cell phone, properties of an expatriate, Mrs Iryna Dubuchenko.

Abubakar, who lives in Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way in Ikeja, is answering questions on one count charge of stealing before Magistrate O.O. Fajana.

Prosecuting Insp. Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 26 at 3 p.m. at No. 33A, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

Ebri alleged that Abubakar broke into the house of the complainant, Mrs Dubuchenko and stole the $8,000 and a Samsung J7 phone valued at N150,000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Fajana admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be relations of the defendant and gainfully employed.

She also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until September 18.

