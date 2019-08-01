Barely two years after it launched its presence in Nigeria, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited, manufacturers of Seahorse, Mega Crown and MegaRich range of Lubricants has grown to be a force to reckon with when it comes to the country’s lubricants industry.

There’s no gainsaying that Seahorse Lubricants Industries is a company with customers interest at heart, has made its way into the A-List Lubricants Manufacturers in Nigeria.

The company in 2018, bagged so many awards, which included but not limited to “2018 Best Transmission Oil” award, “2018 Most Customer Friendly Brand of the Year” and so much more.

However, having attained these great feats in a very short space of time, and with strong desire to remain customer focused and achieve more International quality recognition, the company in August 2018, took another giant stride towards securing the highly rated and coveted ISO 9001: 2015 Certification in “QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM”

The Chairman/CEO of Seahorse Lubricants Industries, HRM Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, who was recently made a fellow in Strategic Management by Institute Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies, upon conceiving this noble idea, engaged the services of a high profile ISO Consultant who came onboard with his professional training skills and wide range of quality management experience to train the entire management staff of Seahorse Lubricants Industries and, following immediately after the training was auditing of the entire processes that make up Seahorse as a System by professional auditors from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and upon their approval that the company is ISO compliant, issued the certificate to the company.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the company, HRM Dr Ebuka J. Onunkwo, said, “ISO Certificate was given because Seahorse met all the requirements and procedure for the award of the certificate, following a rigorous exercise towards the certification.

“We effectively implement a quality management system in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 International Standard.

He added by saying, ‘’this certification is dear to us because, at Seahorse, we seek to continually improve our product quality and services, and add to the productivity of the country we operate in. Protection of our environment and contribution to society are at the forefront of our priorities.

Dr Onunkwo assured that the company would not compromise or lower its standard in quality production of the highly-sought-after indigenous brand.

“It’s a great honour that Seahorse Lubricants Industries LTD in less than 2 years of kicking off operations in Nigeria now has her Quality Management System Certified.”

