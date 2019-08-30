Sanwo-Olu, Fashola to grace LASU 1st research fair

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Honorable Minster of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, will be at the Lagos State University, LASU Ojo for the institution’s maiden research fair come Tuesday,September 3rd,

According to Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya,Director, Research & Innovation, the event set to hold at the Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, Main Campus, will be an exhibition/celebration of academic excellence.

He explained that, “The Fair will afford the University opportunity to show how its research activities are advancing knowledge and making impact in the larger society. The theme of the Fair is Driving National Development through Research and Innovation.

“While the Chairman of the Research Fair is the Governor of Lagos State and Visitor to the University, His Excellency Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, the Keynote address will be delivered by a former Governor of Lagos State and Honorable Minster of Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN.

“Also, several academic giants are expected at the LASU Research Fair. The Fair has attracted reputable scholars from within LASU and other universities in Nigeria. As LASU expects a large turn-out and welcomes all to the Fair.”he said.

Vanguard