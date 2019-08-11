…asks him to focus attention, energies, state resources on economy, security

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the social activist, Omoyele Sowore from the State detention facility.

The caucus also asked the president to direct the attention and the resources of the federal government to the economic and security challenges facing the country with a view to finding permanent solutions to them.

The caucus said that their demands were hinged on the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir which entails the display of love and sacrifices to humanity.

It will be recalled that Sowore, a former Presidential candidate in the last general election was arrested in Lagos last week sequel to his call for a national protest under the banner of #RevolutionNow#.

Interpreted to mean revolution against the sitting democratic government, the Department of State Service, DSS, arrested him.

The State Department subsequently obtained a court order to detain Sowore for 45 days to properly investigate his call for a “revolution”.

In their goodwill message to the Muslim faithful issued by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the caucus also called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice in order to move the nation forward.

The lawmakers stated the challenges bedeviling the country were surmountable if the government could rally round all Nigerians to work together as one people.

The lawmakers also wished the Muslim faithful a memorable Sallah celebration.

“The House Minority Caucus felicitates with the Muslim faithful at Eid-el-Kabir. We also call on our Muslim brothers and sisters to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to pray for the peace and wellbeing of our nation. There is the need to reflect on and imbibe the exemplary legacies of the Prophet Mohammed, especially his life of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice.

“In the same vein, we urge President Mohammadu Buhari to order the release of the activist, Mr. Omoyele Sowere, in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir and in deference to democracy.

“Nigeria is currently besieged by enormous economic and security challenges and we expect the Federal Government to direct its attention, energies, and state resources at surmounting them. And in doing so, we expect the government to rally Nigerians across political, religious, and ethnic divides to work as one people to salvage the nation”, the caucus said in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sallah Day”, Elumelu said in the statement.

Vanguard