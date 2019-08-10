Sallah: Cows sell for N200,000 as traders record low patronage in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

As Muslim faithfuls celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, traders in some major markets visited by Vanguard in Lagos lamented low patronage.

At Mile 12, Idumota, Oke-Odo, Ojuwoye, Mushin, Oyingbo, Alade, and Shomolu markets, prices of food items were lower than the previous year but traders complained of poor sales.

A bag of 50kg rice sells for N14,000 and N17,000 depending on the brand.

25kg was found to be between N7, 300 and N9, 000 unlike last year when a 50kg bag sold at a minimum rate of N16, 200.

As at last Thursday, a non-branded 25littres of groundnut oil was hovering between N9,000 and N15,000, while the branded ones sold for N7,000 depending on the size and brand.

The differentials in the prices depend on the location.

A gallon of 25 litres of palm oil was selling between N10,000 and N12,000 in Ikorodu but the price was different at Okota and Lagos Island where the same product sold between N14,000 and N17,000.

The prices of noodles, cookies, and seasonings remain static.

In some of the markets visited, the prices of livestock varied, a situation some traders attributed to the cost of transportation and other factors.

At Ojuwoye, Shomolu, and Oyingbo, an average live chicken sells for N1,500 and N3,500 while the same size sells for N1,800 and N3,800 at Ketu and Mile 12 respectively.

The price of ram is almost the same with cow in some areas.

A big ram sells for N60,000 and N90,000 while a bigger one sells for between N80,000 and N150,000 depending on the location.

Also, the prices of cows vary according to the size, colour and physical condition. The average size of cow sells for N140,000 and N200,000 while a full-grown cow sells for N200, 000 and above.

As for beauty products, clothing, and hide and skin among others, they recorded low patronage as shop owners lamented poor sales.

At Ojuwoye Market, Mrs. Oduwaye Olawunmi, who sells beauty care products, was seen sleeping.

Upon inquiry, she said: “In the past, I would not be sleeping at a time like this. I know what I would have made but things have changed totally. I used to have four sales girls but can no longer afford to pay them and they left.’’

The same scenario played out at Oyingbo market, where a foodstuff seller Madam Nkechi Okeke was seen fondling with her phone.

Despite the low sales in various markets, as at last Thursday morning, various motor parks across Lagos witnessed an increase in the number of people travelling out of Lagos to celebrate the Eid-El Kabir.

As a result, fares to various destinations were hiked at the motor parks. For instance, a trip from Lagos to Ibadan was hiked from N800 to N2,500, while Lagos to Ilorin was increased from N2, 200 to N3,500.

The fare from Lagos to Oyo was increased from N2, 400 to N4,000.

Those travelling from Lagos to Ogbomosho had to pay N3,800 as against N2,500 they were paying before now.

