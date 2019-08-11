SALLAH: All Nigerians should be security conscious – LOYIBO

By Perez Brisibe

NIGER Delta activist and traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu and Ekeremo Local Government Areas of Delta and Bayelsa States, Chief Mike Loyibo, has asked Nigerians irrespective of religion, political affiliation or tribe to be security conscious during the Eid-el-kabir celebrations.

Chief Loyibo gave the advice, Sunday, in his Eid-el-kabir message to Muslims in the country with a charge on them to pray for peace and a secured Nigeria.

He also appealed to politicians in the country particularly those from the oppositions to stop heating the polity noting that a country can only have one president at a time.

He said: “As Muslims in the country celebrate Eid-el-kabir, they should use the period to pray for Nigeria because we are currently facing tough times especially in the area of security.

“Security does not know APC or PDP, Muslim or Christian, hence we should all come together and use this period to do what is right,” he lamented.

Seeking support for President Muhammadu Buhari, Loyibo said: “Security is for everybody and instead of overheating the polity; these individuals should support Mr. President because only one person can be president at a time.

“I advise that both the opposition and non-politicians should support him because I still believe that he has good intentions for this country and we must give him the chance so that he can bring to pass those things that made him run consistently for office until he emerged as president.”

