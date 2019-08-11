Muslim faithful

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AS Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid- el- Kabir festival, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South constituency, has urged them to shun acts that could affect the unity and peaceful co- existence of Nigerians.

Also, the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu of PDP and former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Edo North, have equally called for peace and reminded Muslims that Islam is a religion of peace. They also urged all Nigerians to be peaceful in all their dealings and put Nigeria as a country first above personal interests.

In separate messages in Abuja to felicitate with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-fitri celebrations, Abaribe, Ekweremadu and Alimikhena congratulated the adherents of the faith to continue to pray for development, security in the country and peaceful coexistence of her people.

On his part, Abaribe noted that the country “is passing through a very difficult phase occasioned by a scary security situation never seen before, but with prayer of Nigerians and honest application of laws by her leaders, this shall pass and we shall return to path of peace and sustained economic development.”

The Minority leader therefore urged the Muslim Ulama and all the Muslim faithful not to relent in prayers and to use this occasion for total supplication to God for peace and unity of the country.

On his part, former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who felicitated with the Muslim Ummah, also called on them to follow the examples of total obedience to God and love for one’s neighbour as set by Prophet Ibrahim.

Ekweremadu also enjoined all Nigerians to pursue the virtue of justice and unity, noting that no country could make an appreciable progress without such virtues among the leaders and the citizens.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said: “I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters on this occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

“I enjoin the Muslim Ummah, and indeed all Nigerians, to follow the examples in utmost obedience, sacrifice, selflessness, discipline, justice, love for our neighbour, justice, and commitment to the common good set by Prophet Ibrahim and which Eid-el-Kabir highlights.

“I urge Nigerians to unite across ethnic, political, and religious lines to move the nation forward, for no kingdom divided against itself ever makes the desired progress.

“Let me also call on our Muslim brothers and sisters to seize the opportunity of this Sallah cerebration to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the nation. Importantly, let us pray for justice in the land, for with justice and equity, much of the ills and challenges facing our society will be overcome”.

Ekweremadu wished all Nigerians a happy and hitch-free Sallah.

In his message, Alimikhena, who is now the Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, urged Muslims to emulate the virtuous life of total obedience, love, justice and self sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim. He said those virtues are the entire essence of Eid- el- Kabir celebration.

He said, “the Eid- el- Kabir is symbolic as it constantly reminds us of great lessons of selflessness and absolute trust in God as shown in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.”

