Rev. Tor Uja, the former Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve the country.

Uja told newsmen by a telephone interview in Abuja on Tuesday in reaction to the termination of his appointment that there was a time to begin and a time to end.

He said that he was grateful for the president selecting him from among 200 million of Nigerians to serve as Executive Secretary of the commission.

The government had announced the immediate termination of the appointment of Uja in a statement from the Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government on Tuesday.

In the statement issued by Mr Willie Bassey, Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), the government said the action was “in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act’’.

The government directed Ujah to hand over to Mrs Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the commission, to oversee the office, pending the appointment of a substantive executive secretary

Meanwhile, a source in NCPC told newsmen on Tuesday that although the letter was ready three weeks ago, Uja had avoided his office to avoid being served.

The source said Uja had been pleading to be allowed to resign instead of being sacked.

Vanguard