S/W governors bought 120 patrol vans to check banditry, kidnapping ” DAWN

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

EFFORTS by the six south west governors to organise a security summit to check banditry, kidnapping and wanton destruction of lives and properties have paid off as the security challenges have reduced drastically.

This was disclosed by the Director General of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, Mr Oluseye Oyeleye while speaking with Vanguard in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

According to him, the success recorded in the security summit had led to reduction in the tension generated that time.

He said, “due to security challenges that the zone experienced, the governors came together to find solutions to the problem.

” The security challenges prompted the governors from Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo States to mandate DAWN commission to organise the summit.”

“The zone has been very accommodating and and peaceful. In order to prevent those undesirable elements from changing our way of life, the governors mandated three day summit.”

“After 30 experts met, solutions were proffered and part of the recommendations was to have a joint security task force tagged Western Nigeria Security Network which is our own civilian task force”.

Joint task force not alternative to security agencies

He clarified that the joint task force us not an alternative to the conventional security agencies.

“People should not see this task force as a striking force that would be shooting and killing people. It is just to complement the efforts of security agencies.”

“In the interim, the governors have purchased 120 security vans. Each state from the zone bought 20 vans each. The task force will comprise local people who know the terrain of these bushes. It would include Oodua People’s Congress, Agbekoya and local hunters. They will work within the ambit of the law.”

Why we invited Fulani herders to security summit

Explaining why Fulani herders were invited to the summit which some stakeholders frowned at, he said the zone was not peopled by Yoruba alone but with people from other parts.

