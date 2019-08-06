Breaking News
Ronaldo reveals secret of goals celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo has been recalling the origins of his now world-famous goal celebration on the near six-year anniversary of its first outing.

The sight of the Portuguese running towards the corner flag, jumping, turning and mid-air and then landing to face the way he came, shouting “Sii!” has become one of the most common sights in top-level football in the past few years, and it all began in Miami, Florida on August 7, 2013.

Ronaldo’s Real Madrid were facing Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in a pre-season friendly back then, and after Brazilians Marcelo and Ramires had traded early strikes, a brace either side of half-time from Ronaldo settled the game and thrilled the Miami Gardens crowd.

“It was when we were playing Chelsea in the USA and I really don’t know how it came about,” Ronaldo told the Soccer.com YouTube channel.

“I scored and it just came out. It was completely natural, to be honest.

“Afterwards, I realized I enjoyed it and started to do it more often. I saw that the fans liked it and that they’d remember it so I carried on doing it.”

