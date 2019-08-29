Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has disclosed that he would consider Josh Maja of Bordeaux in his squad for the international friendly against Ukraine.

Maja was born to Nigerian parents in England and is eligible to play for the Super Eagles. He was invited to the team in 2017, but did not get his chance to play.

‘’I ate with Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja, since we have a second Nigerian in Bordeaux, he is eligible for Nigeria.

‘’I already started talking with him about the selection, absolutely.

‘’We talked together, he’s pretty positive because he has not played for U20s with England. He can play the friendly matches, but he can do it only because he did not play for England U20s, which is the case for many others that we have on our radar.’’

Rohr added: ‘’For Maja, it would be easier to have him, I have a lot of attackers but it’s not impossible that I select him.

‘’We are going to play a game in Ukraine and I was told it was too late to get a visa for players who do not have a European passport, but he has because he is also English, so he could eventually join us.

‘’It is possible that I select him to go to Ukraine, it is possible.’’

