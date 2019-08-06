Breaking News
#RevolutionNow protest: Police arraign Lawyer, 5 others

The police on Tuesday arraigned five people and a lawyer for the #RevolutionNow protests, in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Ehis Omoshomio, 35; Gabriel Ojumah, 51, Juwon Sanyaolu, 22; Stanley Anobi, 28; Elias Ozikpu, 30; Kenechukwu Ukachukwu, 25, with two counts of unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Mr Ibijoke Akinpelu counsel from the State Criminal Intelligence and Information Department (SCIID) Panti, and the resident prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin, said that the defendants  committed the offence on Aug. 5, at 10 a.m., at Surulere Stadium.

Akinpelu alleged that the six defendants,  assembled at the National Stadium Surulere to protest, adding that the gathering was unlawful and caused fear to the public.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 44 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate  A.O. Komolafe admitted Ojumah, a lawyer, to bail based on self- recognition and the other five defendants N100, 000 each  with two sureties each in like sum.

Komolafe adjourned the case until Sept. 26 for mention.

Mr Omoyele Sowore, publisher of the online medium, Sahara Reporters, who was also the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 2019 General Election, had called the #RevolutionNow, in what he described as a protest against bad governance in the country.

