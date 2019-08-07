Breaking News
RevolutionNow: Nigerians have right to protest but… – Oshiomhole

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday said that Nigerians have the right to protest but must properly articulate their grievances.

Briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the APC National Working Committee, NWC, with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, Comrade Oshiomhole condemned Omoyele Sowore, the convener of the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy for the revolution protest on Monday.

He said that Sowore who was the Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC and the Sahara Reporters publisher decided to lead the protest after failing to win the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

