RevolutionNow: Falana cautions Policemen for stopping peaceful Assembly

..Three arrested

…As Aborisade, Seun Anikulapo-Kuti, activists call for release of Sowore, others in detention

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Monsur Olowoopejo

Attempt by armed officers to stop the planned symposium being convened by Coalition for Revolution, CORE, Monday, was aborted following intervention of the fiery Lagos Lawyer, Femi Falana who called the security apparatus to order on the citizens’ constitutional right of peaceful assemblage.

However, three persons were earlier arrested and taken to police custody over alleged “unlawful gathering.”

CORE had organised a working consultative assembly of activists at a symposium against what it called the “draconian development and the detention of scores of activists in the Department of State Service, DSS cells.”

The symposium, tagged: “Democracy, State Repression and the State of insecurity in Nigeria, was initially stalled when armed policemen sealed up number 46 Ibijoke Street, Oluyole Bus Stop, Oregun, Ikeja, venue of the event.

The police stormed the venue at about 7am, and prevented guests and media men from gaining entrance into the venue.

The situation was later restored when Falana got to the venue at about 12 30, pm, who cautioned and reprimanded the police against stopping the citizens from peaceful Assembly as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria.

Those in attendance include: Representatives of Labour union and other human rights groups.

Details later…..

Vanguard