Presidency frowns at ‘revolution’ marchers, says election only means of changing government

—Says Peaceful protest different from incitement for revolution

—Tells those behind the planned revolution to unmasked themselves

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE Presidency yesterday said that the only way to change government in a democracy was through electoral process

This came on the heels of the African Actor Congress, AAC in the February 23 Presidential election, planned revolution spearheaded by the Presidential Candidate of the Omoyele Sowore.

The Presidency in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said that the government will always welcome peaceful protest by the citizenry to express their grievances, but added that peaceful protest was different from incitement for revolution.

It further told those behind the planned revolution to reveal their identity and not to hide under the group to be causing problems in the country.

The statement read, “Following calls circulating on social and digital media, an organisation that calls itself the “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria” plans a “revolution” march tomorrow, Monday 5th August, with the aim of bringing “regime change” in Nigeria without recourse to a nationwide vote.

“The President of Nigeria and his administration respect and uphold the right of every Nigerian to peaceful protest and civil campaign– whether to raise awareness on issues, and even oppose the government. It is the inalienable right of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do so.

“There is, however, a difference between peaceful call to protest and incitement for a revolution.

” The organisation championing this planned action is not fronted by any serious public faces. We call on the sponsors and organisers to have the decency to come forward and make their identity known – out of respect to all Nigerians – so that Nigerians can be fully aware in whose name this “revolution” is being proposed and who the beneficiaries may be.

“Less than six months ago, Nigeria held simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. Both contests were won resoundingly by President Muhammadu Buhari and his All-Progressives Congress party.

” The campaign was observed, and results were confirmed by international election monitoring groups and observers. The result was even contested by the losing presidential candidate and his party in Court.”

Continuing, the Presidency said, “The ballot box is the only constitutional means of changing government and a president in Nigeria. The days of coups and revolutions are over.

” Those making the “revolution’’ call hide behind the veil of social media modernity. But without revealing the identity of their sponsors this shadowy campaign is no better, and no more democratic, than the days of old.

” The President calls on all those who seek to use and hide behind everyday citizens to attain power through undemocratic and violent means, which has been alluded, to come out clearly and be identified.

” They should lead their march in person. Only then will they begin to have the right to call themselves leaders before the people of Nigeria.”