Sule, Speaker begs Nigerians to reject revolution at sallah

By David Odama

LAFIA – THE Governor of Nasarawa Abdullahi Sule and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi, have appealed to Nigerians not to succum to calls by some unpatriotic elements by rejecting such revolutionary calls in the interest of peace and unity of the country.

Gocernor Sule and Abdullahi in their seperate Eid-el-Kabir messages issued by their media Aides, Yakubu Laimai and Jibrin Gwamna, and made available to the newsmen Sunday in Lafia urged Nigerians to pray for the country to overcome the various challenges confronting the country.

According to the two leaders, “revolution was not a solution to the problems confronting the country, but what Nigerians needed now is unity, patriotism and fervent prayers to take the country to the next level of development.

The duo who emphasised the need for religious and traditional leaders to continue to preach peace, love and unity to their followers called on Nigerians to shun all forms of sentiments, be tolerant and embrace one another for the betterment of the society.

According to them, Muslim community in the country should use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to strengthen and renew their relationship with Allah, fellow human beings in order to build an egalitarian society.

While enjoining well-meaning Nigerians to support the less-privileged in the society in order to cushion their economic hardships the two leaders advised Nigerians to be security conscious and support the efforts of security agents in curtailing crime in the country.

They charged the people of the state to give their maximum support to President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him succeed in the task of moving the country. ahead.

